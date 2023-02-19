Environment Canada issues snowfall warnings for North and South Thompson regions

Photo: Pixabay

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the North and South Thompson regions, with forecasts calling for 10 to 15 centimetres of snow between now and the afternoon.

The warning is in effect in both the North and South Thompson regions, northern sections of the 100 Mile region, communities near the Cariboo Mountains and a stretch of Highway 97 between Clinton and 100 Mile House.

According to the warning, rapid accumulation of snow will create reduced visibility and poor travel conditions.

"A frontal system will give snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm as it moves through the BC Interior. The snow has begun and will change to rain this afternoon as the freezing level increases," Environment Canada said in the warning.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

DriveBC has issued a travel advisory for Highway 97 between Clinton and 100 Mile House, with heavy snowfall and fluctuating temperatures expected.

"Travellers should expect rapidly changing conditions, consider delaying travel plans," DriveBC says. '"All available crews and equipment active."