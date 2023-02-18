Sandra Schmirler telethon nets hospital $70,000 donation

Photo: Contributed

Being home of the 2023 Scotties Tournament of hearts, the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation has been named the recipient of a $70,000 gift from the Sandra Schmirler Foundation in support of Royal Inland Hospital’s Rita C. Mercier Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The Sandra Schmirler Foundation was created to honour the legacy of Sandra Schmirler, a three-time world curling champion and Olympic gold medallist who lost her life to cancer at the young age of 36.

Inspired by Sandra’s commitment to family and loving heart, the Sandra Schmirler Foundation was created to ensure that babies born too soon, too small or too sick have the chance to grow up to be a champion like she was.

“She was the Queen of Curling, affectionately called “Schmirler the Curler”. Sandra always seemed to find a way to win. In so many games, in so many different situations, and in so many different places," said Sandra Schmirler Foundation Chair Bernadette McIntyre.

"Even when we knew she was sick, we believed she would find a way to beat her illness. While she lost her biggest battle, she ultimately won through her continued growing legacy with the Sandra Schmirler Foundation.”

The Sandra Schmirler Foundation has raised more than $7 million in support of countless Canadian hospitals all across the country, to purchase life-saving equipment for thousands of premature and critically ill babies and their families.

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts, which is currently being held in Kamloops, provides a grant to a local hospital to buy life-saving equipment for their NICU.

This comes from the Sandra Schmirler Foundation Telethon, which takes place annually on the first Sunday of the Canadian Women’s Curling Championship - Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The Sandra Schmirler Foundation’s contribution from the 2023 Scotties will go towards bedside fetal monitors designed to measure the vital signs of babies and their birthers before and during childbirth. Other items the money will help go towards are bassinettes and Giraffe Shuttles, which are an invaluable transportable power source for neonatal equipment.

“As the Tournament Capital of Canada, Kamloops is thrilled to be hosting the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. We are truly honoured that the Sandra Schmirler Foundation has chosen us to be the recipient of their generous gift of $70,000 to benefit the Rita C. Mercier Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Royal Inland hospital," said Heidi Coleman, the CEO of the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation.

"These funds will help us ensure that the highly skilled NICU team of physicians, nurses and allied health professionals have the equipment they need to deliver exceptional care to every newborn they treat.”