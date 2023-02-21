Kamloops council considering two proposed intersection upgrade projects

Photo: City of Kamloops Council is considering a supplemental budget ask which will see a double left turn lane constructed at the intersection of Pacific Way and the Highway 1 off ramp.

As budget talks continue, Kamloops council is considering earmarking funds to upgrade two major intersections in the next five years.

The roadwork requests are two of 10 supplemental budget items — business cases which represent a change to the level of a currently provided service, or which offer something completely new.

David Hallinan, the city’s financial planning and procurement manager, said in a committee of the whole meeting that upgrades are required at the intersection of Pacific Way and the Trans-Canada Highway due to an increase in traffic volume.

“As traffic is beginning to increase, primarily in southwest sector, what we're starting to see is increased strain with regard to the exit that comes off the highway up onto Pacific Way, whether individuals are turning left or right,” Hallinan said.

“We're seeing some traffic backing up, and that is causing delays for people to be able to fluidly move through the areas.”

Hallinan said the project, which will create a double left turn lane for traffic heading southbound after taking the highway off-ramp, is designed and ready to go for 2024. The cost is estimated to be $2.3 million.

In a report prepared for council, city staff said the upgrades are also required as the result of a commitment the city made to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure in 2015, when the Gateway Casino was developed.

The city had agreed to complete the intersection upgrades within a 10-year time frame.

“Not fulfilling this commitment to the province may also put future developments at risk,” the report noted.

Staff said due to provincial legislation, this project can’t funded through development cost charges, which is money the municipality collects from land developers to offset some infrastructure expenses.

Staff propose paying for the project through debt funding, with no impact on taxation needed to fund the repayment of the loan.

Coun. Bill Sarai asked staff if the ministry could pitch in for improvements, given the work will make the highway safer and less congested.

“The answer will be no — capital N, capital O,” answered Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city’s development, engineering and sustainability director.

“We push for that a lot. They will say this is all growth related.”

The second proposed project involves upgrades to Summit Drive and the Trans-Canada Highway on-ramp.

A staff report said a new traffic signal installed at Summit Drive and Highway 1 has improved safety, but traffic modelling shows by 2026, “traffic growth will result in greater delays and queueing.”

The city proposed upgrading the southbound left turn on Summit Drive from a single to double lane, and expanding the highway on-ramp to two lanes.

The project is estimated to cost $3.6 million. According to the city, most of the project can be funded through development cost charges, and proposed using $600,000 from the city’s gaming reserve to cover the remainder.

Construction is proposed for 2027.

Kamloops residents can weigh in on supplemental budget items through the City of Kamloops’ Let’s Talk page.

Council members will once again discuss the 2023 budget, including supplemental items, at a March 7 committee of the whole meeting.