CHBA's Central Interior chapter honours best in housing industry with Keystone Awards

New Dawn Developments and A&T Project Developments were the big winners last weekend when the Central Interior chapter of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association honoured its best and brightest.
The organization held its 17th annual Keystone Awards at Thompson Rivers University’s Grand Hall, where New Dawn and A&T Projects both captured three trophies.
New Dawn Developments, which is in Cranbrook, won for best single-family detached home overall, for best single-family detached home between $1 million and $1.5 million, and for best housing design.
A&T Project Developments, which is in Kamloops, was honoured for best in marketing, best customer service by a CHBA-CI member builder and best innovative construction in new or renovated construction, architecture or design.
CHBA-CI handed out 27 awards in various categories that recognized excellence in home design, build and renovations. Seven judges decided the winners by evaluating each project anonymously based on photos and a marketing statement.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Best Single Family Detached Home (under $500,000)
New Dawn Developments Ltd., Steeples Serenity
Best Single Family Detached Home ($500,000-$750,000)
HKR Builders Ltd., Modern Vintage Vista
Best Single Family Detached Home ($750,000-$1M)
Interior Elite Contracting Ltd., Refined Opulence
Best Single Family Detached Home ($1M-$1.5M)
New Dawn Developments Ltd., Family Haven
Best Single Family Detached Home ($1.5M and over)
Wedgewood Developments, Mountain Modern
Best Semi-Detached or Townhome Development
Granite Developments Inc., Foxtail Views
Best Multi-Family Low Rise Development
Homex Development Corporation, Summit Pointe Final Phase
Best Multi-Family High Rise Development
Kelson Group, Liberty Pointe
Best Residential Renovation (under $150,000)
Fine & Dandy Interiors, Houston … We Have a Problem
Best Residential Renovation ($150,000-$250,000)
Interior Elite Contracting Ltd., Renewed Vibrancy
Best Residential Renovation ($250,000-$350,000)
Watermark Custom Built Homes, 7th Avenue Dreams
Best Bathroom (under $30,000, new or renovated)
Cressman Homes Ltd., The Modern Oasis Ensuite
Best Bathroom ($30,000 and over, new or renovated)
Wedgewood Developments, Mountain Modern
Best Innovative/Special Feature (new or renovated)
Motivo Deign Group Inc., Mountain Modern
Best Outdoor Living Space (new or renovated)
Quiniscoe Homes 20/20 Ltd., Lakefront Terraces
Best Kitchen Design Project (under $60,000, new or renovated)
Munter Design & Build Corp., Aspen’s Peak
Best Kitchen Design Project ($60,000 and over, new or renovated)
Watermark Custom Built Homes, 7th Avenue Dreams
Best Interior Design (new or renovated)
Fine & Dandy Interiors, Transitional Haven
Best Housing Design
New Dawn Developments Ltd., Family Haven
Best in Marketing
A&T Project Developments, Powder Heights
Best Customer Service by a CHBA-CI Member (builder)
A&T Project Developments
Best Customer Service by a CHBA-CI Member (non-builder)
Wilson M. Beck Insurance Services (Kamloops) Ltd.
Best Public/Private Partnership
Generation Homes, The Farmhouse
Best Innovative Construction/Architecture/Design (new or renovated)
A&T Project Developments, The Hive
Best Sub Trade
SA Electric
Best Supplier
Excel Industries Ltd.
Best Service/Professional
TRUE Land Surveying