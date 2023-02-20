CHBA's Central Interior chapter honours best in housing industry with Keystone Awards

Photo: Contributed

New Dawn Developments and A&T Project Developments were the big winners last weekend when the Central Interior chapter of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association honoured its best and brightest.

The organization held its 17th annual Keystone Awards at Thompson Rivers University’s Grand Hall, where New Dawn and A&T Projects both captured three trophies.

New Dawn Developments, which is in Cranbrook, won for best single-family detached home overall, for best single-family detached home between $1 million and $1.5 million, and for best housing design.

A&T Project Developments, which is in Kamloops, was honoured for best in marketing, best customer service by a CHBA-CI member builder and best innovative construction in new or renovated construction, architecture or design.

CHBA-CI handed out 27 awards in various categories that recognized excellence in home design, build and renovations. Seven judges decided the winners by evaluating each project anonymously based on photos and a marketing statement.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Single Family Detached Home (under $500,000)

New Dawn Developments Ltd., Steeples Serenity

Best Single Family Detached Home ($500,000-$750,000)

HKR Builders Ltd., Modern Vintage Vista

Best Single Family Detached Home ($750,000-$1M)

Interior Elite Contracting Ltd., Refined Opulence

Best Single Family Detached Home ($1M-$1.5M)

New Dawn Developments Ltd., Family Haven

Best Single Family Detached Home ($1.5M and over)

Wedgewood Developments, Mountain Modern

Best Semi-Detached or Townhome Development

Granite Developments Inc., Foxtail Views

Best Multi-Family Low Rise Development

Homex Development Corporation, Summit Pointe Final Phase

Best Multi-Family High Rise Development

Kelson Group, Liberty Pointe

Best Residential Renovation (under $150,000)

Fine & Dandy Interiors, Houston … We Have a Problem

Best Residential Renovation ($150,000-$250,000)

Interior Elite Contracting Ltd., Renewed Vibrancy

Best Residential Renovation ($250,000-$350,000)

Watermark Custom Built Homes, 7th Avenue Dreams

Best Bathroom (under $30,000, new or renovated)

Cressman Homes Ltd., The Modern Oasis Ensuite

Best Bathroom ($30,000 and over, new or renovated)

Wedgewood Developments, Mountain Modern

Best Innovative/Special Feature (new or renovated)

Motivo Deign Group Inc., Mountain Modern

Best Outdoor Living Space (new or renovated)

Quiniscoe Homes 20/20 Ltd., Lakefront Terraces

Best Kitchen Design Project (under $60,000, new or renovated)

Munter Design & Build Corp., Aspen’s Peak

Best Kitchen Design Project ($60,000 and over, new or renovated)

Watermark Custom Built Homes, 7th Avenue Dreams

Best Interior Design (new or renovated)

Fine & Dandy Interiors, Transitional Haven

Best Housing Design

New Dawn Developments Ltd., Family Haven

Best in Marketing

A&T Project Developments, Powder Heights

Best Customer Service by a CHBA-CI Member (builder)

A&T Project Developments

Best Customer Service by a CHBA-CI Member (non-builder)

Wilson M. Beck Insurance Services (Kamloops) Ltd.

Best Public/Private Partnership

Generation Homes, The Farmhouse

Best Innovative Construction/Architecture/Design (new or renovated)

A&T Project Developments, The Hive

Best Sub Trade

SA Electric

Best Supplier

Excel Industries Ltd.

Best Service/Professional

TRUE Land Surveying