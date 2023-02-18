Vavenby water intake shut off after diesel truck crashed into North Thompson river near Avola

Photo: DriveBC The Yellowhead Highway is down to single lane alternating traffic near Avola on Saturday morning due to a vehicle recovery in progress.

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has confirmed the Vavenby water intake has been shut off after a truck crashed into the North Thompson River north of Avola, spilling up to 800 litres of fuel.

In a statement, the regional district said the Ministry of Environment contacted the TNRD utility services emergency line on Saturday morning, reporting a truck had entered the river.

According to the TNRD, the truck likely went into the river at about 2 a.m. The regional district said crews turned off the water intake at Vavenby at about 7:45 a.m.

“Confirmed with MOE [Ministry of Environment] that the day tank for the tractor ruptured with a maximum of 800 litres of fuel spilled,” the regional district said.

The TNRD said so far, there is “very low risk” to the Vavenby community water system.

The regional district said the ministry will arrange for testing if required by Interior Health, and added it will leave the pumps off until testing requirements are confirmed. Residents are asked to be mindful of water use.

ORIGINAL: 11:15 a.m.

The Yellowhead Highway is down to single lane alternating traffic after a semi truck reportedly crashed off the highway, and it may have spilled diesel into the North Thompson River.

According to DriveBC, the incident is located on Highway 5 between Wire Cache Rest Area and Diamond Drive. The highway is expected to be restricted to single lane alternating traffic until late afternoon on Saturday.

In a social media post, Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell said a semi rollover happened near Avola early Saturday morning, and the Vavenby drinking water intake in the river has been closed as a precaution.

"Been made aware that the Vavenby drinking water intake in the North Thompson River south of the accident has been closed as a precaution as possibly up to 800 litres of diesel has gone into the river," Blackwell wrote on Twitter.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to Blackwell and first responders, including police and local fire departments, for more information on the incident.

Local government officials have recently called on the province to improve safety measures along the Yellowhead Highway after two fatal crashes in early February.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.