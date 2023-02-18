Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for North Thompson region

Photo: Contributed

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the North Thompson region.

The weather service predicts 10 to 15 centimetres of snow will fall in the area, with snowfall starting late Saturday night before turning to rain by Sunday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, the weather will result in reduced visibility, and the weather service advises drivers to be prepared for changing road conditions.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

“Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.”