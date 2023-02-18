Kamloops Hospice Association raffling off bucket list prizes

Photo: Kamloops Hospice Association

The Kamloops Hospice Association is raffling off several bucket list packages, with all proceeds going to benefit the non-profit.

Tickets are now available for the Bucket List Raffle, which includes prizes like a $4,000 West Jet gift certificate, a kayak from True Outdoors, and a home improvement package, which includes an outdoor fire table and gift cards to Kamloops Home Hardware, Art Knapp Garden Centre and Save On Foods.

Prize values range from a total of $4,000 to $6,000.

Residents can also purchase 50/50 tickets as part of the raffle.

Tickets will be sold until just before midnight on Sunday, March 28. The raffle draw will take place on Monday, March 29 at 10 a.m.

More information can be found through the Kamloops Hospice Association website.