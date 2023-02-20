Ministry says it's working with IH, TRFO to find solution, avoid maternity crisis

Photo: Castanet The TRFO clinic is located inside the Clinical Services Building at Royal Inland Hospital.

B.C.’s Ministry of Health says it is committed to finding a solution that would keep a busy Kamloops maternity clinic open — a clinic slated to close this summer due to a shortage of doctors.

The Thompson Region Family Obstetrics (TRFO) clinic, which delivers about 60 of the 100 babies born each month at Royal Inland Hospital, is not accepting any patients with due dates beyond July 31.

TRFO Dr. Shaun Davis told Castanet Kamloops the clinic has been in a dire staffing situation for nearly a year. He said recruitment efforts in that time have not helped, and the clinic had no choice but to stop accepting patients.

In a statement provided in response to questions from Castanet, B.C.’s Ministry of Health said it recognizes the “critical” role TRFO plays in Kamloops — both for the city and the surrounding area.

The statement said the ministry is working with Interior Health to “stabilize and enhance” local maternity services.

RIH Chief of Staff Dr. Elizabeth Parfitt told Castanet IH is looking at new compensation models as a possible fix. The ministry statement said the same.

“IH and the ministry are very supportive of establishing an alternative compensation arrangement,” the ministry statement reads.

“IH and [the Ministry of Health] are actively engaged with TRFO physicians to develop a compensation arrangement that reflects the evolving maternity services landscape and will help the group with recruitment and retention of physicians.”

In the statement, the ministry said it’s hopeful a deal might be worked out soon.

“While discussions are actively underway, the parties are committed to finding a solution in the coming days to avoid disruption of services,” the statement reads.