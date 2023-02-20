Council of Canadians in Kamloops looking for young volunteers to organize walk

Photo: Facebook / Council of Canadians Kamloops Chapter The local chapter of Council of Canadians is looking for young volunteers to organize future peace walks.

The Kamloops Chapter of the Council of Canadians is looking for young, social justice oriented people interested in organizing the group’s annual peace walk.

In a news release, the group said if younger volunteers don’t come forward, the future of the event will be in jeopardy.

“Everyone participating in past peace and environmental walks has a different motivation in doing so,” the group said in a statement.

“The folks organizing this annual event are retiring and the Council of Canadians needs energetic young folks with ideas of their own that will work to bring this important annual project to the attention of all Kamloops residents.”

According to the Kamloops chapter, the International Peace Walk has been taking place worldwide since 1987, in order to build trust between citizens during the U.S. and Soviet arms race.

The Kamloops walk takes place downtown annually, with this year’s event scheduled for May 7, 2023.

After this year’s walk, the regular organizers will be retiring.

For those interested in volunteering, job training will be provided.

“In addition to the fairly small number of organizational tasks required, it is a lot of fun,” the statement said.

Anyone interested in becoming involved is asked to leave their contact information with Anita or Dalton at the Smorgasbord Deli, located at Seventh Avenue and Victoria Street.