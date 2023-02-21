Thief who repeatedly stole from Kamloops stores sentenced to 18 months in jail

Photo: RCMP Brandyn Sbitney

A brain-injured Kamloops man who can't stop stealing from stores has been ordered to spend 18 months in prison.

Brandyn Sbitney, who goes by the name Damien, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to 14 charges — 10 counts of theft under $5,000 and four counts of breach.

Court heard the 37-year-old was caught stealing single bottles of booze from liquor stores in Sahali, Valleyview and North Kamloops on seven occasions between late July and early October. He also admitted to stealing clothes from Winners and tools from Princess Auto and Peavey Mart.

Crown prosecutor Leah Winter said the thefts themselves are relatively minor, but the repeated nature of Sbitney’s offending calls out for a significant jail sentence.

“It’s clear that the value of what’s being stolen each time is low — we certainly see much worse thefts occurring regularly. But the fact that these are occurring within days of each other, the court is in a difficult position,” she said.

“It’s not really clear what can be done at this point in terms of rehabilitative steps.”

Defence lawyer Sheldon Tate said Sbitney suffered catastrophic head injuries in an accident years ago.

“It damaged his brain significantly, to the point where, it’s been explained to me, there’s only so much behavioural control that can be done because of the organic nature of the injury,” he said.

“There’s only so much that can be fixed.”

Tate said Sbitney became addicted to opiates while recovering from his injury and also suffers from pre-existing mental health issues.

“Add that all up and it’s not difficult to see the repetitive nature of the crimes we’re seeing here,” he said.

“His impulse control is so poor that he can’t help himself. Unfortunately, his brain was taken away from him through no fault of his own.”

Sbitney apologized in court and said it wasn’t like him to steal. Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame pointed out that his lengthy criminal record tells a different story — an illustration of his unique challenges.

“You find yourself in truly tragic circumstances,” she said, sentencing Sbitney to 18 months in prison.

“I have no other alternative to deter you from repeating repeating these offences and to protect the public.”

In addition to the jail time, Frame placed Sbitney on a two-year probation order with conditions barring him from entering any liquor store or visiting Valleyview Square shopping centre.