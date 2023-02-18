Two-year sentence for Kamloops man who rammed cruisers, drove at constable

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who drove a stolen van at a Mountie, forcing the officer to jump to safety, has been ordered to spend two years in prison.

Michael Bourlon, 51, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to charges of possession of stolen property, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and assault.

Court heard police were investigating a van stolen from a business on Dalhousie Drive on Jan. 23 when an officer spotted Bourlon driving the vehicle on Fortune Drive.

Mounties followed the vehicle from a distance as it left the city onto the Yellowhead Highway and then Heffley-Louis Creek Road.

When the van pulled onto the shoulder about five kilometres up the road, police tried to box it in. That is when Bourlon began to smash the van into a number of RCMP vehicles.

Crown prosecutor Leah Winters described a chaotic scene.

“There were multiple police vehicles boxing in the van,” she said.

“The van was pulling forward and pulling back trying to get through spaces that were too narrow for it to fit.”

Winters said Bourlon at one point accelerated into the side of an RCMP cruiser and spun the van’s tires in an attempt to push the vehicle. There was a Mountie inside the cruiser with his foot on the brake.

She also said Bourlon came “within feet” of hitting a constable who jumped to safety.

“The van almost ran him over,” she said.

“This could have resulted in absolute tragedy. Mr Bourlon is lucky it did not.”

Bourlon was eventually arrested at gunpoint, during which time he was hit in the head multiple times while refusing to comply with demands from police.

He also pleaded guilty Thursday to an unrelated assault charge stemming from an incident outside a North Shore strip mall. In that case, Bourlon beat up a man and shoved a woman.

Bourlon, who has a lengthy criminal record, apologized in court.

“I know I made a mistake,” he said. “It won’t happen again — I can promise you that.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame sentenced Bourlon to two years less a day plus two years of probation.

She also ordered he submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.