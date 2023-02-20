Girl Guides light up Xget’tem’ Trail for World Thinking Day

Photo: BC Girl Guides

BC Girl Guides will be lighting up the province for World Thinking Day.

This Wednesday, on Feb. 22, BC Girl Guides will be celebrating Guiding Lights Across BC by hosting a lit-up hike along the Xget’tem’ Trail at 6 p.m.

The event is expected to last an hour. Guiding members will start at Summit Drive and Notre Dame and walk the trail to Royal Inland Hospital.

All of Kamloops is invited to view the glowing blue lights as members participate in the neighbourhood celebration.

Guiding Lights Across BC sees BC Girl Guides lighting up local landmarks across the province annually.

The event serves as an opportunity to speak out on issues that affect girls and young women, celebrate the founding of Girl Guides, and connect to the 10 million global members.

More information about this year’s celebration is available at www.girlguides.ca.