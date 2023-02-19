Greenstone Park to close until late 2023 as water system upgraded

Photo: City of Kamloops Upgrades to the Pemberton Water System in Sahali's Greenstone Park will begin at the end of February, according to the City of Kamloops.

A Sahali park will be closed for the better part of a year starting in late February as work crews construct and install extensive water system upgrades.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said upgrades to the Pemberton Water System, which is located within Greenstone Park, will include building a new reservoir and booster station, and making improvements to water servicing lines.

According to the city, the park will be closed from the end of February until November 2023.

The city said some blasting work will be necessary in order to remove bedrock from the park for the installation of the new reservoir.

“A qualified blasting contractor will be conducting controlled blasts in the park in mid-March,” said a statement from the city.

“The blasting portion of the project is expected to be completed within two weeks. The work will be conducted with the utmost regard for public safety and the protection of private property.”

According to the city, vibrations generated by blasting will be controlled, seismically monitored, and kept below the threshold level for damage to occur to homes and structures.

The city cautioned some vibrations from blasting or other construction work might still be felt in neighbouring homes, and recommended nearby residents protect any fragile items throughout the construction period.

After construction is complete, the city said the park will be restored to its former state with new turf and an upgraded irrigation system.

According to the city, Extreme Excavating Ltd., Chandos Construction and Pashco Blasting have been retained as contractors for the project.

Construction work is expected to occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, with the possibility of some work scheduled for Sundays.

Blasting will be completed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.