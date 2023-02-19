Prison for thief who apologized while stealing from Sahali store

Photo: Castanet

An apologetic thief who said he was sorry while stealing snacks and a coffee from a Sahali gas station has been sentenced to more than three months in prison.

Duncan Stuart Rennie, 34, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to two counts of theft under $5,000 and one count each of mischief and causing a disturbance.

Court heard Rennie walked into the Esso convenience store at 915 Columbia St. at about 4 a.m. on Aug. 31.

“He made himself a coffee and took several chocolate bars off of the display rack,” Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court.

“He went to the counter and told the store clerk he was sorry, and then he walked out with all the items without paying for them.”

The value of the items stolen was about $30.

Rennie also admitted to stealing snacks from the Esso on Rogers Way a few weeks earlier. In that case, court heard, he shoved several chocolate bars in his pocket and pushed an employee when confronted.

The other allegations to which Rennie admitted stemmed from incidents inside fast-food restaurants.

On May 26, court heard, he pulled bear spray during a confrontation inside the McDonald’s on Fortune Drive. On Aug. 22, he threw a coffee at an employee at the Tim Hortons on Columbia Street while inside the store with another woman who was throwing a temper tantrum.

Defence lawyer Marcel Laflamme said Rennie is addicted to heroin.

Rennie has been in jail since Christmas Day, giving him credit for 81 days time served.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame sentenced him to 95 days, meaning he will have 14 days left to serve.