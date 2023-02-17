Nurse shortage prompts closure of Merritt emergency department

Photo: Kristen Holliday

The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt will be closed overnight Friday due to limited nursing availability.

Interior Health used a public service announcement Today alerting Merritt-area residents of the closure.

The department will be closed starting from 6:30 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. on Saturday.

“Emergency services will be unavailable and patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital,” IH said in the statement.

IH said all other inpatient services at Nicola Valley Hospital will continue as normal.

"People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care — i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding — should always call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility,” the statement said.

IH encouraged anyone wondering whether an emergency room visit is warranted to call HealthLink BC at 811.