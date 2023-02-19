MPs sit down with Kamloops chamber, discuss inflation, housing

Photo: Kristen Holliday MPs Jasraj Hallan and Frank Caputo sit down with Acacia Pangilinan, executive director for the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Feb. 17.

Inflation, high interest rates and housing were top of mind during a Friday meeting between the MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, the Conservative party’s finance critic and the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce.

During a media availability following the meeting, Frank Caputo and Jasraj Hallan, MP for Calgary-Forest Lawn and shadow critic for finance and middle class prosperity, said they heard from the chamber about the impacts of inflation on residents and businesses.

“It's exactly the same issues that we're hearing throughout Canada,” Caputo said.

“Inflation is such a big issue. Rising interest rates are really contributing to issues when it comes to homeownership, people maybe not being able to afford their home. Increases in rents, shortages in labor that are tied to immigration.”

Caputo said increasing immigration also leads to issues with housing in short supply.

“Where are these people going to build? We have a fundamental supply issue when it comes to housing and this government has done absolutely nothing to remedy it,” Caputo said.

“We have one of the biggest landmasses in the world, and yet we have such a large housing bubble that's got to change, and it has to change now.”

Hallan said they had heard inflation, high interest rates, a high cost of living and a high cost of doing business is “hurting everybody.”

“Those things are affecting business and most importantly, from new investment coming into Canada,” he said.

Hallan said newcomers to Canada are dissuaded from staying in the country due to the high cost of living, adding more housing units need to be built “immediately.”

“For someone who came from the homebuilding industry, I know that there's many, many barriers, lots of bureaucracy and red tape, that we need to work with municipalities and the provinces to make sure we're getting those barriers out of the way,” he said.

Caputo also noted he agreed to sponsor a petition put forward by the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce which suggests changes to the Income Tax Act which would incentivize the donation of land to develop affordable housing.

“What that does is it removes a key barrier, which is the cost of land, people will donate the land and then that land will be used in perpetuity for housing,” Caputo said.

“That’s a win win for everybody — more housing, no capital gains tax. This is something I'm passionate about, and something I believe in, and I hope that the government takes our advice on this point.”

According to the House of Commons website, the petition has gained 690 signatures. The petition will be closed for signature on Feb. 28.