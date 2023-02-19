Police seek suspicious man who claimed he was being shot at

Photo: Castanet

Police are trying to track down a person who claimed he was being shot at last weekend on the North Shore.

According to Mounties, officers were called to a home in the 600-block of Brentwood Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Feb. 12 for a report of a suspicious person.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said investigators were told a man knocked on the front door and claimed someone was shooting at him.

“Multiple officers attended the area but did not locate the suspicious person,” she said.

The man was described as bald and skinny, standing five-foot-10 and dressed in black. He had a bruise or a contusion on his forehead.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.