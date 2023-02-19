Police return suspected meth to man after arresting him for mischief

Photo: Castanet

Police say no charges are being considered after a man was arrested for allegedly kicking parked vehicles on a downtown street.

According to Mounties, officers were called to a stretch of Battle Street just after 8 a.m. on Feb. 12.

“Police located a man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs and arrested him for mischief,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“He was lodged in cells to sober up safely and prevent continuation of the offence. A small amount of suspected meth located on him was returned and he was provided with a Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions resource card upon his release.”

Evelyn said charges are not being considered.