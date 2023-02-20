Two young men injured in drunken North Shore altercation, police say

Photo: Castanet

Police are investigating an incident last weekend in which two young people were assaulted in North Kamloops.

According to police, officers were called to a field near Renfrew Lane and Renfrew Avenue, just west of Library Square, just after 5 p.m. on Feb. 10 for a report of two people injured by weapons.

“On scene, police located a group of youths and young adults, many intoxicated, and determined that two males appeared to have been assaulted by three others,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The use of weapons was unsubstantiated.”

Evelyn said Mounties also found a drunk woman nearby. She was arrested for public intoxication and taken to cells to sober up safely.

Anyone with information about the alleged assaults can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.