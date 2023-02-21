Kamloops schools expected to reach 117 per cent capacity by 2028

Schools in Kamloops are facing impending capacity issues.

By 2028, schools in the district will be at 117 per cent capacity on average, SD73 Supt. Rhonda Nixon told Castanet Kamloops.

Currently, the highest capacity school is McGowan Elementary at 160 per cent, according to Nixon.

“We're growing at about I'd say 250 students, or a medium sized elementary school, per year,” said Nixon.

“And when you look at the rate of growth, it's mainly in the southwest sector of Kamloops. And so you'll see that we have significant pressures there. And we've had to do, since 2021, [implement] catchment changes that impacted 13 communities.”

Nixon said that in most cases the school district would to a catchment change to spread the excess students to surrounding schools.

“When we look at Pacific Way or Dufferin Elementary, Summit, all of those schools in the area that are surrounding McGowan, we simply have nowhere to put the students — they are overly full," she said.

"They have portables on them. And so normally we do a catchment change to do a correction. But we can't in this case."

Despite a catchment change in September, when Westmount elementary was at 181 per cent capacity with 41 per cent of its students in portables, Westmount, David Thompson elementary, and Westsyde elementary remain over capacity.

Nixon said a school being overcapacity can be difficult on students and staff.

“Simple things like not having as much ease in terms of using hot water. It sounds like not a big deal, but it is a big deal. Because we take it for granted. But those comforts and those necessities that we have to be able to enjoy and feel safe and our environment gets strained and stressed,” she said.

“They stagger recess, they stagger lunch hours, they're not able to be with friends, they don't have a comfortable place to sit — all those things are true.”

Because more students need to be distributed over the same timetable, students also have less time in the gym and less time in music classes, said Nixon.

She said a catchment change can be difficult for students and staff to navigate as well.

“When you move students to a new space, they have to navigate that change," Nixon said.

"So navigating that change means sometimes leaving friends behind, going to a new site where you don't know the teachers."

Students who transition to a new school are welcomed with welcome packs, including school swag to help new students identify with the school. Welcome videos were also created.

In order to combat overcapacity in these sectors of the school district, the Board of Education has prioritized two new elementary schools — in Pineview Valley and Batchelor Heights.