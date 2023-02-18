SD73 Board making headway on two new elementary schools

The SD73 board of education is making headway on two new elementary schools in Kamloops.

As part of the Board of Education’s 2022-23 capital plan, two new elementary schools have been prioritized — one in Pineview and another in Batchelor Heights — to help alleviate the pressure of overcapacity on the school district.

Schools serving Batchelor Heights and Pineview Valley are already overcapacity, meaning a catchment change would not be effective.

“So what we were saying is we're stuck — we don't have the ability to do a catchment change,” SD73 Supt. Rhonda Nixon told Castanet Kamloops.

“That's probably the first time this district has faced this. We don't have a quick solution to say, ‘Here's some opportunities to redistribute students.’ And so the board is asking, ‘What might we do?’ And really, the answer is, in that particular situation, we just need a new school."

The planned school in Pineview has support from the Ministry of Education. The Batchelor Heights school is further behind in the planning process but still moving forward.

According to Nixon, The Ministry of Forests has expedited the process of acquiring Crown land for the school district — land that will be used for the new elementary school in Batchelor.

The Ministry of Forests is working with the province and the city to transfer ownership of the land to the school district.

“Steps include consultation with Indigenous rights holders, they include getting an assessment of the site to see its preparedness to accept a school," Nixon said.

"So, can we put facilities? Can we dig in the ground? Are there requirements for us to clear or level the ground? There's all these different aspects that need to be assessed by the ministry, and the Ministry of Forests has the expertise to be able to do that."

A Crown release typically takes up to three years, according to Nixon.

“The Crown [land] needs to be released to us so that we own the land," she said.

"And we're very close to all of that being done. And we've done our part. So now it's just a matter of continuing to advocate on behalf of the board."

The board of education reportedly sent a thank you letter to the ministry for expediting the process.

“We fully expect that we'll own the land,” said Nixon.

The new elementary school in Pineview Valley is also beginning to make some progress.

“We are at the very final stages,” said Nixon.

“And we've done all of our pieces to deal with getting that new school announcement. So hopefully that will happen.”