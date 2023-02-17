Mounties trying to identify woman in connection with theft probe

Photo: RCMP Do you recognize this woman? If so, police want to hear from you.

Police need help identifying a woman described as a person of interest in a theft investigation.

According to Mounties, officers received a report of a theft at about 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 11 from a commercial location in the 1100-block of Columbia Street West.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said a business cellphone was stolen.

“Since then, the investigator has received surveillance from the store, but has not been able to identify the person of interest pictured,” she said in a news release.

“The image is quite good and we’re hoping that the person in it, or someone who knows them, will be able to contact police so that we may further the investigation.”

The woman is described as being in her 30s with red hair. She was wearing a white hoodie and a black jacket.

Anyone with information about the theft or the person of interest can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.