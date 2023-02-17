IH exploring 'long-term solutions' to solve city's looming maternity problem

Photo: Castanet The TRFO clinic is located inside the Clinical Services Building at Royal Inland Hospital.

The head doctor at Royal Inland Hospital says a number of possible solutions are being explored with the city’s largest maternity clinic slated to cease operations this summer due to a shortage of doctors.

The Thompson Region Family Obstetrics (TRFO) clinic, which delivers about 60 of the 100 babies born each month at RIH, is not accepting any patients with due dates beyond July 31.

TRFO Dr. Shaun Davis told Castanet Kamloops the clinic has been in a dire staffing situation for nearly a year. He said recruitment efforts in that time have not helped, and the clinic had no choice but to stop accepting patients.

The TRFO is a referrals-based clinic. Many of its patients are women who do not have a family doctor.

In a statement provided in response to questions from Castanet, RIH Chief of Staff Dr. Elizabeth Parfitt said Interior Health is aware of the clinic’s staffing issues.

“Sustaining maternity services is a challenge across the province as family physicians are moving away from providing maternity services,” she said.

“However, the positive news is that a shared care model with registered midwives is proving successful.”

Midwives have been hard to come by in Kamloops. One of two private midwifery clinics in the city announced recently that it is closing until sometime next year.

Davis said the TRFO has had two midwives as part of the clinic for about 18 months. He said they’ve been a great addition.

“They help with some of our antenatal care and a lot of our postpartum care,” he said.

Parfitt said IH officials are working with TRFO doctors, midwives and obstetricians to identify “long-term solutions for stable maternity care in Kamloops.”

“Interior Health has supported the TRFO physician group by putting in a number of shorter-term supports for the clinic to support immediate ongoing services for mothers and babies, such as additional clerical staff, a permanent registered nurse and enhanced funding for locum physicians,” she said.

“We are also supporting discussions with the Ministry of Health regarding compensation.”

The Ministry of Health has not responded to a request from Castanet for information about the TRFO situation.

Parfitt said one of the possible solutions being discussed involves compensation models.

“For longer-term solutions, we are engaging with family physicians in the community about increasing broader support for maternity care in the city as well as looking at ways to increase midwifery practises in Kamloops,” she said.

“This will include discussions on compensation models that will support recruitment and retention of providers.”