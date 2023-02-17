Shtuka family returns to Sun Peaks to mark five-year anniversary of disappearance

Photo: Contributed Ryan Shtuka (right) and his mom, Heather. Shtuka has been missing since February of 2018. He was last seen leaving a house party in Sun Peaks.

It has been five years since Ryan Shtuka vanished from Sun Peaks, and the young man’s family is in the mountain village to mark the occasion.

The 20-year-old Albertan went missing after leaving a house party in the early-morning hours of Feb. 17, 2018. According to police, the investigation is still ongoing.

Heather Shtuka, husband Scott and family are in Sun Peaks for the weekend, which will be marked by the annual Run for Ryan ski and a candlelight walk on Friday and a book signing at Chapters in Kamloops on Saturday.

Speaking to Castanet Kamloops from Sun Peaks on Thursday, Shtuka said she feels “a little bit lighter” this year.

“But then that comes with a whole bunch of other issues, like then I’m feeling awful that I can see some light coming through,” she said.

“It doesn’t feel so brittle, and then you feel guilty because should it be that way? Should it not always feel this heavy?”

Shtuka said she and her family searched twice for Ryan last year — once in April and again in October. She said they’re happy to be back in Sun Peaks this weekend.

“I think for us it’s an opportunity to come up here and find peace and find that connection to Ryan, to be in a place that he absolutely loved to be in,” she said.

“And then we’re surrounded by our friends that our travelling here from Edmonton. We’ve had some as far as Regina that we’re flying in to come and do the walk with us tomorrow night.

“For me, it’s just again another reminder that Ryan has made connections and this legacy that he’s created has really affected and impacted people from far away.”

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said investigators are still working the case.

“The Tk’emlups Rural RCMP detachment, with the support of the Southeast District RCMP general investigation section and missing person co-ordinator, continue to investigate the disappearance of Ryan Shtuka,” she said.

“Investigators encourage anyone that may have any information on his disappearance to call the Tk’emlups Rural RCMP detachment at 250-314-1800 or Crime Stoppers.”

The Run for Ryan will take place at 3 p.m., with the community invited to meet at the top of Sun Peaks' Sunburst Express chairlift to take part in a group ski down the 5 Mile run.

Complimentary hot chocolate will be offered at the top of the Village Platter lift in honour of Ryan.

The candlelight vigil walk will be held at 7 p.m., with the group starting at the top of Sun Peaks village and heading towards the clocktower.

On Saturday, Shtuka will be at Chapters on 1395 Hillside Dr. from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to sign copies of her book, Missing From Me.