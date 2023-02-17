Party with fans, curlers at Kamloops Curling Centre as Scotties kick off

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts kicks off in Kamloops on Friday, and while Sandman Centre will be competition central for the next 10 days, the Kamloops Curling Centre is where fans — and athletes — will go to let loose.

Nolan Thiessen, executive director of marketing and fan experience for Curling Canada, said the Scotties Patch is the place for fans to have a bite to eat, enjoy a drink and catch some entertainment.

“People will come over here between draws and they'll grab a bite to eat and a drink, and then head back and watch more curling. And then later on in the evening, it’s a way for everybody to come down and just kind of let their hair down a little bit and have fun,” Thiessen said.

“There's lots of different things — we've got athletes [who] will come down and sign autographs down here during the week. You’ll see curlers down here in the Patch, having a drink and meeting their family or meeting fans. It's just a way to add to the whole event experience that we bring to town.”

The celebration venue has been dubbed the Patch for the last few decades. Thiessen said the name was first used in 1982 at the Brier in Brandon, Man.

“They came up with the idea to call it the Briar Patch just to play on sort of the Winnie the Pooh thing, but it just kind of stuck,” Thiessen said.

“It has turned into the entertainment facility for Curling Canada events is called the Patch. This is the Scotties Patch, because we're at the Scotties, but the word patch, in curling circles, is synonymous with party.”

The Patch will be open throughout the afternoon — starting at 11 a.m. or 12 p.m., depending on the day — until late at night.

Earlier on, people can play games like giant Jenga and corn hole, and can watch a live feed of the curling action happening a few blocks away.

A shuttle service will run between the curling club and Sandman Centre throughout the tournament, making it easier for people to leave their vehicles in one place and get to both venues.

Musicians like Cameron Whitcomb, Jeremy Kneeshaw, and bands like Loops, The Chevelles and the Angie Heinze Band are scheduled to perform on stage at the curling club later in the evenings.

“The atmosphere during the day is a little bit lighter, more of a lounge type of feel, minors are still allowed in and everything. And even during the games, we'll play a live feed of the games here in the patch,” Theissen said.

“But then after 8 o’clock, it's no minors anymore and then the energy gets turned up a little bit. And it's more of a fun party place for sure.”

Curling fans can find a shuttle schedule and a full schedule of events for the Kamloops Curling Centre and at Sandman Centre on Curling Canada’s website.

"I just hope everybody comes down and enjoys themselves, and enjoys the curling and enjoys the party,” Thiessen said.

“We’re looking forward to putting on a show for everybody here in Kamloops the next 10 days.”