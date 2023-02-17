Young man gets probation after instigating brawl on Fortune Drive

Photo: Castanet

A young Kamloops man who jumped a brother and sister walking down a busy North Shore street caught a break in court on Thursday, where he was ordered to spend the next year on probation and to take counselling for anger management.

Connor Edwin McAvany pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court to one count of assault.

Court heard the 18-year-old was standing at a bus stop on Fortune Drive on Sept. 20 when a brother and sister approached.

Crown prosecutor Leah Winters said McAvany made eye contact with the pair, at which point the brother made a heart sign with his hands.

McAvany then approached the brother and sister and started yelling at them. He spat on the sister after she told him to back off.

“Mr. McAvany stated that his girlfriend would kick their ass,” Winters said.

McAvany’s girlfriend then joined the fray and a melee ensued — kicking, punching and wrestling. At one point during the brawl, McAvany told the victims he had a gun.

The brother told police McAvany and his girlfriend were complete strangers to him and his sister.

“He had never seen these people before,” Winters said. “He provided a description of them and they were located.”

Winters and defence lawyer Murray Armstrong pitched a joint submission for a conditional discharge and 12 months of probation — meaning McAvany, who has no previous convictions, will not have a criminal record if he stays out of trouble for a year.

“This is giving him a bit of a break,” Winters said. “This could have gone a lot worse for him.”

Armstrong said McAvany misinterpreted the heart sign as a middle finger.

“So he went and confronted them,” he said. “It was an unfortunate circumstance and certainly it was his fault.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame had harsh words for McAvany.

“This is incredibly appalling behaviour,” she said. “Crown is right — this is a break.”

Frame went along with the joint submission and ordered McAvany to undergo anger management as part of his probation. He will also be barred from contacting the victims and from possessing any weapons.