'Belligerent' man arrested after repeatedly calling 911 while drunk, police say

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who called 911 upwards of 20 times while drunk last weekend could face criminal charges.

According to police, the man’s repeated drunk dials Sunday were interfering with 911 service.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release that the man was being belligerent with 911 operators.

“Officers spoke with the man, who continued his behaviour with police by phoning multiple times,” she said.

“Police attended the man’s residence, arrested him for public mischief and lodged him in cells. Once sober, he was released with a court date and conditions.”

The investigation is ongoing.