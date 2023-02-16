Mounties searching for man wanted on firearms-related warrants

Photo: RCMP Mitchell James Nesbitt

Police need help tracking down a Kamloops man wanted on warrants relating to alleged firearms offences.

According to Mounties, Mitchell James Nesbitt is wanted on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon while prohibited and firearms possession. He is also wanted on an unrelated warrant stemming from an assault with a weapon allegation.

“If the public has information on his whereabouts, please contact us sooner than later so that we may carry out an arrest,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Nesbitt, 32, is described as a white man standing six-feet and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Nesbitt has a number of tattoos, including “Katie” and “Family” on his left forearm, a homemade hand tattoo and two quotes on his right arm — “Live this way die this way” and “Living the hard life.”

Anyone with information about Nesbitt’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.