Police seek tips after military gear stolen in Valleyview burglary

Photo: RCMP These stock images show items similar to those stolen in a break-in at a shipping container in Valleyview.

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them reunite stolen British military gear with the veteran from whom they were taken.

According to police, the items were stolen from a shipping container in the Vicars Road area in Valleyview. They were found to be missing on Monday.

Among the items stolen are a military beret, a camouflage jacket and pants, a large green backpack and jumper vest, black army boots and a belt.

“The items stolen were of a great sentimental value to the owner,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“If you took them, or know someone who recently came into possession of some military clothing, please contact police so that we can help facilitate their return.”

The owner of the items provided a collage of stock images showing similar gear.

Anyone with information about the theft can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.