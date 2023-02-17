Holiday events in Kamloops include Family Day Festival, free skate and toonie swim

Photo: Castanet A section of the Tournament Capital Centre Fieldhouse. The city's annual Family Day Festival will be returning to the TCC on Monday.

The ninth annual Family Day Festival will return to the Tournament Capital Centre on the holiday Monday.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said staff are excited to transform the TCC Fieldhouse into a free festival space for families for the first time in two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the city, community organizations and businesses will have activities set up for families.

“Festival goers will have an opportunity to get creative with arts and crafts, have their faces painted, enjoy live performances, experiment with science, play new sports, and try some musical instruments,” said a statement from the city.

“Several food vendors with delicious offerings will also be on site, and there will be lots of seating for mid-festival munching. There will be something for everyone!”

The event will take place on Monday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The city encouraged residents to consider taking an alternative form of transportation to the TCC, and to bring reusable bags to carry festival treats home.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Kamloops Food Bank, and donations will be collected on-site.

More information on the festival can be found on the City of Kamloops website.

There are other special activities happening at civic facilities on Family Day.

According to the city, there will be a free public skate at Valleyview Arena on Monday between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The North Kamloops Lions Club is sponsoring the skate and will be offering hot chocolate to skaters.

The Canada Games Aquatic Centre is hosting a toonie swim. Admission to the pool will cost $2 per person from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday.