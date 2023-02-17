Mustard Seed to host free carnival-style family event at Motion Church

Photo: The Mustard Seed

The Mustard Seed is hosting a free carnival-style Family Day event on Saturday, complete with games and door prizes.

“This event is our way of saying thank you to so many that make the work we do possible in Kamloops,” said Kelly Thomson, managing director for The Mustard Seed.

“These strategic relationships allow us to provide key support and care for our vulnerable community. This is a good way to engage with our donors, volunteers and organizations, and show appreciation for the partnerships that are the foundation of our ministry.”

The event will be held on Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Motion Church, located at 1099 Fraser St. in Sagebrush.

According to the non-profit, the event will feature donut decorating, a candy and food table, mini carnival games and door prizes for attendees.

More information can be found on The Mustard Seed’s website.