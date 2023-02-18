Committee votes to continue discussion around food service at Sandman Centre

Photo: Kristen Holliday

City of Kamloops staff have been directed to look into options for restructuring the food services program for civic facilities with council expecting to receive another report on the matter at a later date.

During last week's community and protective services committee meeting, city staff and committee members discussed food services at Sandman Centre and other civic facilities.

Byron McCorkell, the city’s community and protective services director, said decades ago, council directed staff to seek a master concessionaire agreement for Sandman Centre.

“We used to have a number of vendors in that facility, now we have one who then has sub-vendors to them,” McCorkell said.

“That was done to get some efficiency in administration as well as some food quality, as well as the opportunity to combine food purchase to get a better value product at the end as far as the finished product pricing.”

According to the city, Compass Group Canada is responsible for providing food services at Sandman Centre, with the most recent bid for proposals for the stand-alone contract receiving only three responses. The contract expires in 2024.

According to a report prepared for council, complaints were received in the past regarding operational hours, long lines, expensive prices, and poor quality.

Staff noted progress has been made in the past five years, including major renovations to add a commercial kitchen in Sandman Centre. These renovations were completed in February 2020 — just before games and events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

September 2022 marked the start of the first normal Blazers season after two years of cancelled games, bubbles and capacity limits.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said she heard repeated comments about high prices for low quality food. She said she had talked with “a number of sub-vendors” who had concerns around communication and accountability.

"To me, what a lot of this seems to come down to is a problem with cost, quality, communication and a monopoly,” Neustaeter said.

She said she would like to see council as a whole discuss the matter further.

“We need to ensure we're creating agenda space for us to dive in a little bit deeper and find out what the direction of this council might be, and whether we might be able to come up with a better strategy than the last mandated one, which was one contract across the board.”

Neustaeter suggested an amendment which would direct staff to provide further options to council around how the food services program might be restructured in the future.

McCorkell said the reason the city went to a master concessionaire was because of food quality problems with each former vendor.

“Why we’ve gone the way we have is to try and channel our conversation to one desk, to be able to address the myriad of opportunities that result in complaint or applause,” he said.

Neustaeter said she appreciated the perspective and suggested this information be included in the future report.

“Maybe then it's also looking at what an accountability structure looks like, to ensure that those smaller vendors that are being subcontracted are being given fair opportunity, that their agreements that are in place are being honoured and that we are creating space for people to provide those services,” she said.

Sean Smith, the city’s tournament capital and special events supervisor, said in the past six months the city has made great strides with Compass, which has hired a new team.

“I'm saddened to hear you getting negative feedback. The negative feedback we've been receiving in our office and the Blazers office has dropped off considerably — like to zero, just about, compared to where we were at in 2018, 2019,” Smith said.

“I have confidence in the new team and their new leadership team that they're on the right track. And I don't want to discourage that.”

The recommendation amended by Neustaeter was adopted 2-1. Coun. Kelly Hall also voted in favour of the recommendation, but Coun. Dale Bass was opposed.

Bass said she would not vote in favour of the amendment as she was concerned about the resulting workload for city staff.