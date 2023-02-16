Judge rules Teichrieb sold house to shield assets from lawsuit; sale set for April

Photo: Castanet Jessie Simpson returned home for the first time last year after being attacked by Kristopher Teichrieb.

A Kamloops man who sold his house to his parents for $1 after beating a teenager into a coma was trying to shield his assets from future civil liability, a B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled.

Kristopher Teichrieb’s family has been ordered to surrender their ownership of the Brocklehurst home at the centre of a lawsuit filed by the family of Jessie Simpson, who Teichrieb beat with a baseball bat during an altercation more than six years ago.

On Thursday, B.C. Supreme Court Joel Groves ordered that the house be sold for the benefit of Simpson’s family.

Then 18, Simpson had been out celebrating high-school graduation in the hours leading up to the June 19, 2016, attack. He became separated from a group of friends and wandered onto Teichrieb’s Clifford Avenue property.

Teichrieb chased Simpson 90 metres down the street and beat him with a metal baseball bat, as well as with his hands and fists.

Simpson’s injuries were catastrophic. He will require 24-hour care for the rest of his life and will never work.

Teichrieb pleaded guilty in 2018 to one count of aggravated assault and was sentenced to seven years in federal prison. He has been on parole since 2021.

Teichrieb told police in the weeks leading up to the attack that he might take vigilante action to deal with surging property crime in his neighbourhood. Mounties warned him to avoid any such confrontation.

Simpson’s mother sued Teichrieb on her son’s behalf, seeking damages and lost wages as well as past and future healthcare costs.

In 2021, a B.C. Supreme Court judge found Teichrieb civilly liable for Simpson’s injuries and awarded Simpson’s family more than $6.9 million.

But the Simpsons have not been able to make good on that judgement. Teichrieb transferred his ownership of the Clifford Avenue home to his parents in 2017.

On Thursday, Groves found that Teichrieb was trying to avoid a potential future claim when he gave the house to his parents.

“It was an intent to put his assets out of the reach of Jessie Simpson,” the judge said.

“I am satisfied that the plaintiff has made out her claim under the Fraudulent Conveyances Act. This property was transferred to avoid creditors.”

The house’s value has been estimated in court filings to be $587,000. The $1 transfer was initiated in January of 2017, while Teichrieb was in jail, and went through eight months later.

Under the order issued by Groves on Thursday, the house will hit the market in April. Teichrieb’s parents have until then to move out, which they have indicated they want to do.

Groves found that Teichrieb’s father, Cornelius, was the “operating mind” behind the scheme to transfer ownership of the house. Cornelius has since suffered a stroke and become incapacitated.

“Kristopher Teichrieb knew or ought to have known that there would be significant consequences to him,” Groves said.

“One would have to be hopelessly naive in this day and age to not know that your actions to harm another have both criminal and financial consequences.”