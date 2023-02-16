Attendees support bike infrastructure, more firefighters at city budget meeting

Photo: Kristen Holliday Kamloops residents listen to David Hallinan, City of Kamloops planning and procurement manager, discuss the proposed 2023 budget and supplemental requests.

Bright yellow stickers were affixed to the jackets of several people who showed up at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre on Wednesday night to discuss the City of Kamloops’ 2023 budget and a number of proposed supplementary items.

The stickers showed support for the Kamloops Cycling Coalition (KCC) and the group's official request to speed up the delivery of active transportation projects already laid out in the city’s official transportation master plan.

Bryan Johnston said he often commutes by bicycle to work outside of the winter months, and noted he would cycle more frequently if there was better infrastructure.

“Everybody talks about how much nicer it would be on bikes to be in the bike lane. I don't think they take into account how much nicer it would be if there were just fewer cars on the roads,” he said.

“We wouldn't need to do as many of the big infrastructure improvements if there were just fewer cars around. If people had more options — if they had the ability to get out of their cars — it would ease congestion without the need for more car based solutions.”

Aryn Guthrie, who is involved with the Kamloops Bike Riders Association, said she’d like to see more dedicated bike lanes that connect to one another.

“Right now, they seem a little bit disconnected and they don't quite all line up. If you’re going up the multi-use pathway from downtown to Summit Drive, it kind of just ends,” Guthrie said, adding that cyclists are then sharing the streets with motor vehicle traffic, which can be unsafe.

“When we lived in Calgary, I had no fear of biking downtown, being on the street, or understanding that the drivers had awareness of where I was. And I just feel like it's not quite the same here."

In a report detailing the KCC’s supplemental budget request, city staff said the group would like to see planned cycling infrastructure delivered to the community in a 10-year period, ahead of the current 15-year target and the transportation master plan’s original 20-year target.

The report proposed using part of the available community climate action plan funding — $750,000 in 2023, and $1 million per year from 2024 onwards — to pay for the projects.

Sandra Labbe, who said she is involved with mountain biking group Dirt Chix, noted Kamloops is already known as a biking community.

“We are riders — downhill riders, cross-country riders," she said. "Why not extend it to a bike-friendly city on top of it?”

About 120 people attended Wednesday’s meeting, including residents, council members and city staff.

FIREFIGHTERS SHOW SUPPORT

Dozens of Kamloops Fire Rescue members also showed up in support of a request to hire 10 additional firefighters, which would fully staff the Westsyde fire hall.

Kris Krutop, president of IAFF Local 913 — the firefighters’ union — said additional personnel would mean an engine leaving that station would be staffed with four people instead of two, improving the initial response to calls.

Krutop said because of capacity issues, engines are more frequently having to leave their districts to respond to calls in other parts of the city.

“In order to get closer, back to the areas that you're serving, you have to be able to increase the capacity like at Westsyde, so if there is a call on the North Shore, we could send a crew," he said.

"Or if there is a call in Westsyde, we could keep them there.”

Krutop said many firefighters who attended Wednesday’s budget meeting are likely working extra shifts to accommodate existing capacity issues.

“In essence, we're the Swiss Army knife of the agency. With that said, we have to be in more places doing more things all the time,” he said. “We’ve gone beyond the breaking point.”

KFR chief Ken Uzeloc noted the request for additional Westsyde firefighters has been talked about for years.

“Now, what we're seeing is we've got the data to support how much of an impact it has on our performance in the rest of the system,” Uzeloc said, adding this is the first step of a larger plan.

He said this year, KFR will be creating a 10-year master plan to present to council next winter.

“I want to make sure they [council] can see everything that's needed,” Uzeloc said.

“I want to say, here's the work we've done, here’s what we say we need and this is why, based on the risks. Now your job [is] to decide whether you want to fund that and support.”

USER-FRIENDLY FORMAT

Coun. Mike O’Reilly said with each annual budget consultation meeting, there are usually a couple of groups who come out with a strong, united voice based on the supplemental items being considered.

O’Reilly said he's noticed several residents speaking with departmental staff, using the open-house format to ask questions and learn more about city operations.

He said previously, the format included a podium, a microphone, and a line-up for residents to ask questions in front of the entire group.

“It was not user friendly,” O’Reilly said.

“This is more of an open house to have dialogue — a two way dialogue, which is incredibly important.”

Residents can still weigh in on budget items through the city’s Let’s Talk page, and by filling out an online survey.

Council will further discuss supplemental budget items during a March 7 committee of the whole meeting.