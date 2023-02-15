Interior Health issues drug alert in Kamloops

Photo: Interior Health Interior Health as issued a drug alert in Kamloops for crystals sold as meth that are actually sugar laced with fentanyl.

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for the Kamloops area.

IH says the colourless crystals being sold on the streets as methamphetamine are not as advertised.

Further investigation found that the substance is actually sucrose (sugar) and test strips came back positive for fentanyl.

Users are being warned of the risk of overdose with symptoms including drowsiness and loss of consciousness.

Drug checking is available at Ask Wellness at 433 Tranquille Road on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday (morning) and Friday. Contact 250-299-7219 for additional times and locations.

Interior Health is also advising users to always naloxone and know how to use it. Naloxone can help prevent fatal fentanyl overdose.

The drug alert is in effect until February 25.