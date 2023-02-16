Case of young man accused of raping teen at party now in hands of judge

Photo: Castanet

WARNING: This story contains information some readers may find distressing.

The fate of a young Kamloops-area man accused of raping a teenaged friend at a party more than three years ago is now in the hands of a B.C. Supreme Court judge.

The 21-year-old accused cannot be named to protect the identity of the complainant. Castanet Kamloops is also not naming the community in which the incident is alleged to have taken place to avoid violating the publication ban.

The man was 18 on June 15, 2019, when he is alleged to have raped a 16-year-old girl. The girl said the incident took place inside a pickup truck being driven by the man. The two knew each other and had previously dated.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dennis Hori heard two days of testimony this week during the young man’s trial, which concluded on Wednesday afternoon with closing submissions.

The complainant, who is now 19, testified that she told the man she had a boyfriend and that she would not cheat on him. She said he proceeded to force himself on her, during which time she described herself as being “frozen.”

“The law is clear that not only does no mean no, but only an affirmative yes means yes,” Crown prosecutor Tim Livingston said in court.

“And the failure to obtain consent in advance, the Crown submits, if the court accepts her version of events, there should be no issue that there was a sexual assault.”

Court heard the complainant initially told her friends she cheated on her boyfriend with the accused, then 18 months later went to police accusing him of rape.

Defence lawyer Dan McNamee called the case a “she said, she said,” referring to the fact that the complainant’s story changed.

“It’s in many ways almost a she said, she said, and then she said again, and she said something different again,” he said.

“The complainant said that she messed up and she told her friends she cheated on her boyfriend. Only after rumours swirled did some kind of nefarious elements emerge in the complainant’s recounting of this event.”

The accused took the stand in his own defence. He said he has no recollection of the day in question but denied any sexual assault.

Hori said he needs some time to think about the case. Lawyers will return to court on Feb. 27 to set a date for a decision.