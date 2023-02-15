Injuries believed to be minor after pedestrian struck downtown

Photo: Kristen Holliday Police and paramedics were at the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian on Wednesday on Third Avenue near Victoria Street.

Traffic on Third Avenue was moving slowly on Wednesday afternoon after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

Emergency crews were called to Third Avenue south of Victoria Street just before 3:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the pedestrian appeared to have minor injuries.

“It’s still early in the investigation, which is ongoing at this time,” she said.

Two police vehicles and an ambulance were at the scene when a Castanet Kamloops reporter was there at about 3:30 p.m. One lane of traffic on Third Avenue was blocked while crews dealt with the injured pedestrian.