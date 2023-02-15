Weekend sales proceeds from Station 10 Thrift Store will be donated to Turkey relief efforts, KFR says

Photo: The Canadian Press A woman sits on the rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in southern Turkey on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

A North Shore thrift store will be donating this weekend’s sales proceeds to assist with earthquake relief efforts underway in Turkey.

In a social media post, Kamloops Fire Rescue said residents can participate in the fundraiser by purchasing items from Station 10 Thrift Store on Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19. People can also make a monetary donation onsite.

“Emergency responders from around the globe, including firefighters from here in B.C., are continuing to work diligently in Turkey, trying to located and recover further survivors from the catastrophic earthquake,” KFR’s post said.

“This weekend (Feb. 18 and 19), Station 10 Thrift Store in Kamloops, working together with the Kamloops Firefighters Charitable Society and GlobalMedic will be donating all proceeds from sales on those days to Turkey earthquake relief efforts.”

More than 35,000 people have died after the 7.8 magnitude quake on Feb. 6, which devastated parts of southeastern Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

KFR said GlobalMedic has a rapid response team working in Turkey, providing a response which includes six water purification units which provide clean water for 2,000 people per day.

Family emergency kits, solar lighting and hygiene kits are being flown to the area, with food kits and inflatable field hospitals being prepared for deployment.

“You can directly help these lifesaving efforts by stopping in at Station 10 Marketplace (455 Tranquille Rd., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) this weekend,” KFR said.

-With files from the Canadian Press