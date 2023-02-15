Officers prepare for dip in frozen river next week to raise money for Special Olympics

Photo: RCMP Kamloops RCMP Cpl. David Tunbridge (left) and CVSE officer Josh Burneau (right) will be participating in this year's Kamloops Polar Plunge, a fundraiser which supports the Special Olympics.

A half-dozen Kamloops law enforcement officers are getting ready to take an icy plunge — jumping into the South Thompson River next week to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Josh Burneau, a Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement officer, has participated in the Polar Plunge since it started in Kamloops in 2021.

“The Polar Plunge is a huge fundraiser that law enforcement puts on all over the country. And seeing the funds work in the local communities is really rewarding,” Burneau said.

“Earlier this year, we had a baseball tournament with the Special Olympics, and seeing the look on everyone's faces and how much fun everyone was having was was a great, great experience. It was really rewarding.”

On Feb. 22, Burneau will be joined at Pioneer Park by representatives from Kamloops RCMP, Natural Resources, the City of Kamloops’ Community Services division and other local supporters to take the plunge.

“The community has really gotten behind it this year, which is awesome,” Burneau said.

Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, spokesperson for Kamloops RCMP, said about six people will be participating in this year’s Polar Plunge, including Cpl. Dave Tunbridge.

In a news release announcing the event, Tunbridge said he’s watched his coworkers participate in the fundraiser for years.

“I’ve always appreciated and respected the commitment and dedication they’ve had for the Special Olympics," he said.

"I’m happy to be the one to continue the tradition this year.”

Earlier this month, Kamloops hosted the 2023 Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games, which saw about 500 athletes compete in various sports at venues across the city.

“Anyone who has ever witnessed a Special Olympics event knows how extremely talented and hardworking this exceptional athletes are,” Tunbridge said.

“That level of competition requires regular training and dedication, which is why it’s os important for the public to come out and support the Polar Plunge in person as a spectator, or if you can’t make it, financially as a sponsor.”

Burneau said seeing the Special Olympics take place in Kamloops this year underscored the importance of fundraising events like the Polar Plunge.

"The Special Olympics is an awesome organization. It's for athletes with intellectual disabilities, and it gives them a huge sense of accomplishment and a huge sense of teamwork, and being able to watch these athletes participate in tournaments in different sports is huge for me," he said.

Residents interested in supporting the cause can donate through the Kamloops Polar Plunge fundraising website.

As of Wednesday afternoon, $1,165 had been raised of the $1,500 goal.

The Polar Plunge will take place on Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. at Pioneer Park.