Cultural wall unveiled inside new RIH tower, representing area First Nations

A cultural wall in the Phil and Jennie Gaglardi Tower at Royal Inland Hospital was unveiled on Wednesday, the work of local First Nations artist Chris Bose.

“When I was first hired to take on this project, I was nervous,” Bose said in a news release.

“Bringing together all of the nations that rely on Royal Inland Hospital was a daunting task. But as I met with members of each nation and researched what was important to them in terms of art and culture, I began to see that there are so many things that link us all.”

The project was the result of a collaborative effort by Tk’emlups te Secwepemc, the Two Rivers Metis Society, the Secwepemc Health Caucus, Metis Nation BC, Interior Health and the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation.

The mural is located in the Kruger Unifor Atrium inside the new RIH tower, which opened last summer.

Bose said he is proud of the final result, which he said “represents the unique landmarks around Tk’emlups and represents each of the nations in the region.”

Diane Shendruk, vice-president of clinical operations for IH’s northern region, said the mural represents the health authority’s values.

“Interior Health is committed to culturally safe care, and this inclusive design in our hospital facility helps communicate that value to our staff, clients and visitors,” she said.

“It is my hope that the work to create welcoming spaces continues to evolve where we provide care and across the region.”