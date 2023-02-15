Internal RCMP investigation underway after watchdog finds 'negligence' on part of Mountie

Photo: Castanet The transit exchange at Northills Centre is pictured on June 28, 2022, a few hours after a man was found dead in the area.

An internal RCMP investigation has been launched looking into an incident last year in which a Kamloops Mountie ignored a report of a possible drug overdose, only for the man to be found dead about 90 minutes later.

On Monday, B.C.’s police watchdog agency — the Independent Investigations Office — issued a report outlining the circumstances of the incident and explaining why charges were not being recommended against the officer involved.

The IIO investigation found “negligence” on the part of the Mountie but stopped short of recommending charges because of a lack of evidence about when the man died.

According to the IIO, a witness approached a Kamloops RCMP officer at a gas station near the Northills Centre transit exchange at about 5:30 p.m. on June 28.

The IIO report said the witness alerted the Mountie to two men slumped over nearby. The witness said the officer gave assurances that he would check on the men.

The witness told investigators the Mountie then drove away in the opposite direction.

One of the two men slumped over was found to be dead about 90 minutes later, the result of a fentanyl overdose. First responders said it appeared the man had been dead for some time.

According to the IIO, video evidence from the scene shows the man slumping into the position in which he was found at about 5 p.m. — 30 minutes before the report was made to the officer at the gas station.

IIO director Ronald MacDonald said there is “no way to know” whether the Mountie’s failure to follow up on the report contributed to the man’s death.

Castanet Kamloops asked RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley for comment on the finding of negligence and received a statement in response.

“With respect to the IIO report and its conclusion, the incident is also currently under investigation through an RCMP internal process that is independent from the IIO agency,” Pelley said in the statement.

There is no word on any timeline for the internal RCMP investigation.