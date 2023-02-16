Award-winning curling comedy slides into Sagebrush Theatre

Photo: Western Canada Theatre (L-R) Yumi Ogawa, Terri Runnalls, Rem Murray, Kirk Smith, and Timothy Mooney.

Western Canada Theatre is getting in on the curling action with an award winning Canadian comedy about a bonspiel.

Hurry Hard, a comedy by Kristen Da Silva, runs from Feb. 23 to March 4 at the Sagebrush Theatre.

“It’s our pleasure to bring you a fresh new comedy from one of Canada’s hottest new playwrights, Kristen Da Silva,” said James MacDonald, WCT's artistic director.

“We’re also proud to be able to showcase the work of so many wonderful Kamloops artists in this production, from director to designers to cast. As our city grows, we are attracting and keeping so many terrific artists to live and work in our community.”

Hurry Hard sees a divorced couple, Bill and Sandy, bring together a ragtag rink seeking to bring home a bonspiel win following a sudden emergency.

The production will see performances from local actor Terri Runnalls, as well as WCT regulars Kirk Smith and Rem Murray, and actors Timothy Mooney and Yumi Ogawa, who are making their WCT debuts.

Leading the creative team as Director is Catriona Leger, a director and instructor at TRU's Actors' Workshop Theatre.

The production will be brought to life with set design by Actors' Workshop Theatre’s technical theatre lead Leon Schwesinger, costume design by WCT’s Head of Wardrobe Sabrina Stace, lighting design by WCT’s own Sagebrush Theatre technical director Liam Befurt, and sound design by Kamloops-based composer, sound designer and songwriter Lukas Vanderlip.

Rounding out the creative team is stage manager Madison Henry, assistant stage manager Victoria Snashall and intimacy director Karyn Mott.

Kristen Da Silva is a comedic playwright with six published comedies to date. In 2019, Hurry Hard won the Stage West Award for Best New Comedy.

Tickets and information are available at wctlive.ca/hurryhard.