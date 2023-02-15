Kamloops police searching for man, 36, wanted on a warrant

Photo: RCMP Kamloops police are asking for the public's help to located 36-year-old Jeffrey Trump.

Kamloops police are asking for the public’s help to find a 36-year-old man wanted on a warrant.

According to RCMP, Jeffrey Ernest William Trump is wanted in connection with possession of stolen property charges stemming from a September investigation.

“If you are Jeffrey Trump or know where he is, please contact police so that he can be located and deal with his warrant,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

Trump is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes, weighing 150 pounds and standing five-foot-eight.

According to police, Trump has numerous tattoos, including one on his left hand that says "omerta," another on his left arm that says "love is pain" and full sleeves on both arms.

He has a northern star tattooed behind his left ear, an hour glass at the back of his neck, and the words "love" and "loyalty" tattooed on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information about Trump’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.