Teenager arrested after directing threats toward Kamloops high school, police say

A teenager was arrested Tuesday after threats directed toward a Kamloops high school forced officials to lock it down.

According to police, officers received a report of threats at about 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday. SD73 officials placed the school under hold and secure as a result.

The school involved was Westsyde secondary.

“Due to the quick action of the police officers responding, the suspect was located very quickly after police received the report and the hold and secure was lifted prior to the end of the school day,” RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a news release.

Mounties said no further information will be released, both to protect the identity of the youth suspect and to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.