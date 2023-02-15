Mayor wants province to fund additional street outreach workers

Photo: Castanet Emergency crews and outreach workers tend to a person in an alley off Sixth Avenue last summer following a report of a drug overdose.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson wants to see the city collaborate with local social agencies and petition the B.C. government to fund additional street outreach workers.

Hamer-Jackson gave notice of the motion during a late-January council meeting. The motion will be discussed during a meeting on Feb. 28.

The mayor told Castanet Kamloops he gets up early to talk with people on the streets and get them into shelters, and believes that often he’s “the only one out there.”

“I just think that we can catch a lot of people that are struggling with mental health and addiction problems at three or four o'clock in the morning because a lot of them are ready to go — they're ready to go to detox and ready to go home,” he said.

Hamer-Jackson’s motion suggests city staff “collaborate with local non-profits in need of outreach services in advocating to appropriate provincial departments to create and fund 15 street outreach positions to provide services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

When asked if he has talked with local non-profits to see if they need outreach workers, Hamer-Jackson said he hasn’t “had a lot of conversation” with them.

“I just think outreach workers, especially lived experience outreach workers, are just phenomenal,” he said.

“They do great work.”

Kelly Thomson, managing director for The Mustard Seed Kamloops, noted the agency, in partnership with the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association, has one street advocate who works primarily in the downtown core.

“We kind of came up with his concept to help the businesses in a more direct way, and start early, move people out of doorways and give businesses a person that they can phone directly that was close by that was able to help them de-escalate things,” Thomson said.

“From that standpoint, I think that it would be beneficial to have people on the ground, like boots walking in the street, I think is a very good thing.”

He noted there are some areas that aren’t covered by “boots on the ground” who can help out vulnerable people.

“Places like Valleyview, I don't believe there's there's much going on out there, and I know that there are folks over in that area as well that could definitely benefit from an advocate or an outreach worker, just to help them get through some things and negotiate things that they're struggling with,” Thomson said.

He said each agency has their own interpretation around the roles and responsibilities of outreach workers or advocates, which would have to be discussed if Hamer-Jackson’s motion is passed.

“I don't think it would be a stopper at all — I think it's more just understanding so that we don't overlap services all over the place,” he said.

When asked if he felt 24/7 outreach worker coverage would be helpful, Thomson said he wasn’t sure.

He said when the Mustard Seed operates its extreme weather response shelter out of Kamloops Alliance Church, an outreach team will drive around the area hourly to look for people they could help.

“There's definitely 16 hours in the day, from seven in the morning to 11 at night [that] might be a good time, because after that, they either sleep or you're not going to find them — because they're doing things that they probably shouldn't be doing,” Thomson said, adding in those cases, it’s best to have someone with authority respond.

He noted the city has already launched a program pairing Community Services Officers and outreach workers to provide coverage on city streets 16 hours per day, seven days a week.

Thomson said from his perspective, the most important thing for outreach and advocacy programs is to build relationships with vulnerable people.

"We don't just look to go out and find them doing things and shuffle them along. What we want to do is understand why are they there?” he said.

“The relationship piece, to me, is extremely important.”