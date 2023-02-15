City pays tribute to two former public servants who died Saturday

Photo: Kristen Holliday The flags at city hall and other Kamloops civic facilities are at half mast in honour of Pat Wallace and Cliff Branchflower, former elected officials who died on Saturday.

Kamloops city council paid tribute to Pat Wallace and Cliff Branchflower at the start of a Tuesday meeting, after the two former elected officials died on Saturday.

Branchflower served as mayor of Kamloops from 1991 until 1999. He died on Saturday at 90 years of age.

Wallace, who served as a Kamloops councillor for more than three decades, also died Saturday at the age of 90.

Council members and city staff stood for a moment of silence at the beginning of Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting, and two councillors presented tributes to Wallace and Branchflower.

“I had the privilege to sit next to Coun. Pat Wallace for six years,” said Coun. Nancy Bepple.

“I can say personally, she was a wonderful mentor to me, but in terms of how she conducted herself as a councillor, she was exemplary.”

She said Wallace was collaborative, worked with city staff and used their expertise to make sound decisions, and “went out of her way” to listen to residents.

“She really set the bar in terms of how to be a strong councillor,” Bepple said.

“In terms of her record of being elected multiple times, I think the people of Kamloops appreciated the work that she did.”

Coun. Kelly Hall said Branchflower’s governance, policy and chairing ability were “exemplary.”

“A genuine man, a man that often said we’ve been given two ears and one voice, so it’s very paramount that we as council, as community, do more listening than speaking,” he said.

In a statement, the City of Kamloops said the flags at city hall and all civic facilities have been lowered to half-mast to honour Wallace and Branchflower.

According to the city, the flags will remain lowered until after both memorial services have taken place.