KFR chief poses ideas for new responses as medical calls increase

As Kamloops Fire Rescue tackles an increased number of medical calls, the fire chief says he has some ideas to improve outcomes for citizens while freeing up firefighting resources — but there would need to be buy-in from the province.

In Thursday’s community and protective services committee meeting, Chief Ken Uzeloc said there was a “dramatic increase” in medical calls throughout 2022.

According to KFR, crews responded to 6,522 medical calls last year — a 43 per cent increase from 2021 — including 391 calls to attend overdoses. There were 104 instances of crews administering Naloxone, a 167 per cent increase when compared to 2021.

Uzeloc said much of the time, KFR arrives at the scene of an emergency before BC Emergency Health Services. He said on average, a fire truck will wait about nine minutes before an ambulance arrives.

“Between rising call volumes, increasing time on scene, this is affecting our ability to meet service demands and our service level targets,” he said.

The fire chief noted the wait for ambulances isn’t unique to Kamloops. He said it was the No. 1 issue across Canada raised by the Fire Chiefs Association last fall.

Uzeloc told Castanet Kamloops while he would like to have discussions with BC Emergency Health Services and the province, he has talked with Byron McCorkell — the city’s community and protective services director — about potential solutions, including a medical response unit.

He said this two person team could respond to medical calls in a smaller vehicle, such as an SUV or pickup, instead of sending out a large fire truck with four personnel.

“It leaves our engines available for the fire calls, the motor vehicle [incidents], all those other things that we’re being drawn away from,” he said.

Uzeloc said another idea would be to move to a fire-based medical response model.

“We have more trucks than they [BC EHS] do in the city, strategically positioned in community. If we were to have a paramedic on those fire trucks, and leave them to run transport units to transport, I think that would even be a much better outcome-based model for citizens,” he said.

“That's where I think we need to focus on, is not focus on territory or jurisdiction, but let's look at what's the best outcome for the citizens.”

However, the fire chief said these solutions would require provincial support, telling council the city shouldn’t be bearing the financial burden to deliver programs “which are clearly a provincial responsibility.”

“The biggest downside to some of those [ideas] is, it would further exacerbate some provincial downloading to the municipality, which I don't think is the correct approach,” Uzeloc told council.

He said KFR will be upgrading members’ skills to that of an emergency medical responder scope of practice, which will enable firefighters to do more treatment on scene, and possibly see them released or cleared sooner.

Uzeloc told Castanet Kamloops KFR is there to support the medical system, adding the fire department should be getting some provincial funding if these calls make up the majority of their workload.

“Maybe they need to pay for a few positions to help fund that, or at least pay for some of our supplies and training related to medical as well,” Uzeloc said.

He noted the fire department has to pay for its Naloxone, which is available for free to the public at a pharmacy.

“There’s a number of things that I think should be working better between the fire departments and the ambulance service. But, you know, it's a difficult model, and it is happening everywhere,” Uzeloc said.

“These are the same types of discussions that are happening across provinces all over.”