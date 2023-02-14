TRU tasked with developing provincial process to assess short-term courses

Photo: Contributed

Thompson Rivers University’s Open Learning division has been tasked with developing a provincial process to assess micro-credentials — short-term, easy to access courses — offered at institutions across B.C.

In a news release, TRU said it received $73,143 to assess up to 15 provincially funded micro-credentials that have been awarded to post-secondary institutions.

The university said it formed a committee of representatives from post-secondary institutions to develop an assessment process and provide recommendations.

Selina Robinson, minister of post-secondary education and future skills, said in a statement micro-credentials are a good way to offer learning opportunities to people.

“They’re short, easy to access programs that help people gain skills for high-demand jobs in their communities,” Robinson said.

“By developing a provincial process, we’ll improve access to new education pathways and better support post-secondary institutions in delivering these courses to meet the needs of a rapidly changing workforce.”

TRU said students who complete a micro-credential receive in-demand skills for employment, which could in turn lead to more learning and further career opportunities.

Susan Forseille, TRU-OL’s director of prior learning assessment and recognition, said the future of work and post-secondary education is changing.

“Where and how we learn, and how our learning is assessed and validated, are all part of these changes. This project will allow us to develop new pathways for students that are more accessible and align with labour market demand,” Forseille said.