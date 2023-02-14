Ten additional firefighters needed to fully staff Westsyde, KFR says

Photo: Castanet

With the addition of 10 more firefighters, Kamloops Fire Rescue says its Westsyde hall would be fully staffed and able to provide a faster response time.

KFR has requested that funding for the additional staff be added to the 2023 budget and five-year financial plan. The ask is one of 10 supplemental budget items being considered by council this year.

According to a report prepared for council, KFR Station 4 in Westsyde is staffed with two career firefighters, supplemented by paid on-call staff — an outdated staffing model.

Ken Uzeloc, KFR fire chief, told council during Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting that if the budget ask is approved, 10 full time positions would bring Station 4 to a full compliment, allowing four firefighters from the hall to respond to an emergency.

“With the fourth staff on board, that crew could immediately make offensive actions and perform rescues in a fire situation, where currently now they cannot and they wait for the next in unit to come to provide that backup support,” Uzeloc said.

The report indicates that all aspects of structural firefighting are based on the first engine arriving with a crew of four firefighters, based on official guidelines.

According to KFR, the Westsyde station “cannot perform the most basic of rescues with a staff of two,” with two-person engines limited in its response to protect homes, people and infrastructure.

The report indicates four person crews can also manage medical calls more efficiently.

The cost for 10 new staff will be just over $1.1 million in 2023, including $100,000 to add dorms and washrooms to accommodate the increase in personnel. This represents an 0.83 per cent increase in taxation.

Coun. Margot Middleton asked whether KFR would be able to fill those 10 positions if the supplemental budget item is approved.

Uzeloc said he felt confident they could fill the full-time positions, between the four flex firefighters currently used to fill vacancies and a list of 13 people from an earlier recruitment process.

“If we get approval to hire the 10, we would immediately offer the four flex full time positions and take the other six on the list, and offer those positions,” he said.

“Out of the 13, at this point I would feel fairly confident that we could fulfill six.”

Other supplemental budget items being considered by council include asks for more Community Services Officers, upgrades to Summit Drive and the Pacific Way highway off-ramp, boulevard and streetscape beautification, and a Kamloops marquee welcome sign.

Venture Kamloops has put forward a request for funding two reports — a real estate data analysis and an economic impact study — while the North Shore Business Improvement Association has asked for the creation of a Public Realm Improvement Fund.

If approved, the city would make an annual contribution towards a fund which would go towards upgrades and beautification projects in the neighbourhood.

On Tuesday, council members also heard the tax increase required to maintain council-approved service levels for 2023 is lower than originally calculated.

Before accounting for any supplemental budget items, the projected tax increase is now set at 4.96 per cent, down from the previously estimated 5.6 per cent.

A public meeting to discuss the 2023 budget and all supplementary budget items will be held at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre on Wednesday evening.

The public can also weight in on the budget on the City of Kamloops’ Let’s Talk page.