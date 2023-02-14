Complainants being sued by TRU vice president raise thousands to fund defence

Photo: TRU

An online fundraiser looking to raise cash to help cover the legal bills of eight defendants named in a lawsuit filed last week by a Thompson Rivers University vice president has brought in more than $10,000 in less than a day.

A fundraiser titled “TRU Complainants Now Defendants” launched on GoFundMe on Monday afternoon. The total surpassed $11,000 at about noon on Tuesday.

Matt Milovick, TRU’s vice-president of administration and finance, filed a notice of civil claim last week alleging malicious defamation on the part of eight named individuals — seven former high-ranking university employees and once current law professor.

The eight defendants — Lucille Gnanasihamany, Jim Gudjonson, Stacey Jyrkkanen, Meagan Hagerty, Deanne Brkovich, Laura Cooke, Charis Kamphuis and Amanda Ellison — are listed as signatories to a statement published on the GoFundMe page. Ellison is named as the fundraiser’s organizer.

“We are calling out to our friends, family and colleagues in Kamloops, B.C. and across Canada for support,” the statement on the page reads.

"The investigation has severely impacted all of us and this new phase multiplies the risk, stress and costs each of us must now carry. We understand that defending a legal action like this can be extremely expensive.”

Milovick and former TRU human resources boss Larry Phillips were named by whistleblowers, first in an anonymous letter shared within the TRU community and later publicly, when news of the allegations broke late in 2021.

The letter and subsequent news stories detailed a number of serious allegations. Milovick specifically was accused of discrimination, workplace harassment and racial intolerance.

Following a lengthy investigation — a probe that cost TRU more than $1 million — no wrongdoing was substantiated on the part of Milovick. He was facing 22 allegations.

(Ten allegations made against Phillips were substantiated. He was fired by TRU President Brett Fairbairn late in 2021, though Fairbairn claims it had nothing to do with the allegations.)

In his notice of civil claim, which was filed Wednesday in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, Milovick says he takes no issue with the complaint itself or the investigation into the allegations. His problem is that the accusers and their advocates opted to make the allegations public.

The document describes a “campaign of vilification” and accuses the defendants of “under-handed, secretive, reprehensible, insulting, high-handed, spiteful, malicious and oppressive conduct.”

“The defamatory expression complained of in this notice of civil claim is calculated to expose the plaintiff to hatred, ridicule and/or contempt, and/or to lower him in the estimation of right-thinking people generally, and/or to cause him to be shunned or avoided, all of which has occurred,” the document reads.

Milovick claims to have suffered substantial damage to his reputation, “injury to pride and self-confidence,” emotional distress, damaged professional relationships and anxiety as a result of the actions of the defendants.

None of the allegations in Milovick’s claim have been proven in court.

The defendants' fundraiser initially launched with a goal of $50,000. On Tuesday morning, that goal was doubled to $100,000.